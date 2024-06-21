Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,985,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9182 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 25, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - April 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

