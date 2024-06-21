Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,985,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9182 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
