2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (31) AU (38) XF (28) VF (12) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) CAMEO (6) Service NGC (15) CCG (1) PCGS (4) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Artemide Aste (1)

Aste (2)

Auction World (2)

Aurea (1)

AURORA (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (4)

COINSTORE (2)

Denga1700 (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GINZA (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (11)

Heritage (10)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Inasta (1)

Katz (11)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (2)

Montenegro (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (2)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Russiancoin (6)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (9)

TMAJK sro (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WAG (12)

Wójcicki (2)

Zöttl (9)