2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,110,264
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $

Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
