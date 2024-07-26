Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,110,264

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Aste - September 19, 2023
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

