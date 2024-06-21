Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1879 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (15)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • WAG (9)
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1879 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

