2 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1879
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1879 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
