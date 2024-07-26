Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 665,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (13)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (21)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - March 15, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1880 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

