Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 665,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
