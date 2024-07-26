2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1473 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (26) AU (28) XF (11) VF (8) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) VF30 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (9) PCGS (2) GENI (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Anticomondo (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

GINZA (1)

Grün (9)

Heritage (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (15)

Künker (3)

London Coins (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Nihon (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (5)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (8)

WCN (2)

Zöttl (2)