Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,019,250
  • Mintage PROOF 85

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1473 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - May 4, 2023
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

