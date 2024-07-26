Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,019,250
- Mintage PROOF 85
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1473 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
