Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,634,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64476 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (11)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Sartor Numismatica (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Sartor Numismatica - June 23, 2022
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

