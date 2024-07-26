2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64476 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (5) AU (19) XF (30) VF (14) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) PF66 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (10)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (3)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (11)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Sartor Numismatica (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (7)

WAG (8)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)