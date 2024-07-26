Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,634,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64476 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
