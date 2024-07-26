2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia". 200 years of Prussia (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. 200 years of Prussia. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4489 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.

