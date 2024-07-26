Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia". 200 years of Prussia (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 200 years of Prussia

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" 200 years of Prussia - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" 200 years of Prussia - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,600,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (892) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. 200 years of Prussia. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4489 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction CONCORDIA - July 25, 2024
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction CONCORDIA - July 25, 2024
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

