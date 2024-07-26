Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901 A "Prussia". 200 years of Prussia (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 200 years of Prussia
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,600,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (892) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. 200 years of Prussia. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4489 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 43
Search