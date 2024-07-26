Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,233,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9183 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
658 $
Price in auction currency 606 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

