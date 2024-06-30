Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,981,031

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (3)
  • BAC (11)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Russiancoin (14)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Schulman (4)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (13)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (17)
  • WCN (1)
  • Zöttl (6)
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - April 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1904 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search