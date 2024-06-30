2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (36) UNC (17) AU (46) XF (31) VF (31) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) AU58 (8) PF66 (3) PF65 (2) PF64 (5) PF62 (1) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (18) PCGS (6)

