Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,981,031
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
