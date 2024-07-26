Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". Wars of Liberation (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Wars of Liberation
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. Wars of Liberation. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3298 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2022.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
