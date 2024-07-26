Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". Wars of Liberation (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Wars of Liberation

Obverse 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" Wars of Liberation - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" Wars of Liberation - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (643) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. Wars of Liberation. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3298 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction CONCORDIA - July 25, 2024
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search