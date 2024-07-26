2 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". Wars of Liberation (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. Wars of Liberation. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3298 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (123) UNC (279) AU (70) XF (97) VF (20) F (1) No grade (50) Condition (slab) MS66 (25) MS65 (21) MS64 (22) MS63 (15) MS62 (13) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (3) PF65 (11) PF64 (6) PF63 (12) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (14) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (74) PCGS (42) ННР (15) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (28)

Anticomondo (4)

ANTIUM AURUM (2)

Artemide Aste (3)

Aste (3)

Auction World (4)

Aurea (14)

AURORA (7)

BAC (22)

Bertolami (2)

Busso Peus (5)

Cayón (1)

Chiswick Auctions (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (7)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (2)

CoinsNB (10)

COINSNET (9)

COINSTORE (3)

CONCORDIA (1)

Denga1700 (6)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Downies (1)

Empire (2)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Frühwald (5)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)

Goldberg (4)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (12)

Heritage (35)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (8)

ibercoin (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (5)

Imperial Coin (4)

iNumis (2)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Karamitsos (3)

Katz (71)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (28)

Leu (1)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (3)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Montenegro (1)

MS67 (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Niemczyk (14)

NOA (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Nomisma Aste (3)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (7)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (18)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismática Leilões (3)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (4)

Pars Coins (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Pruvost (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (5)

RedSquare (3)

Rhenumis (1)

Rio de la Plata (4)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (16)

Rzeszowski DA (23)

Schulman (3)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (8)

Stare Monety (7)

Stary Sklep (2)

Stephen Album (3)

Taisei (1)

Tauler & Fau (8)

Tempus (1)

Teutoburger (16)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (5)

WAG (25)

WCN (20)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (17)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (21)

Знак (2)