Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,1110 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,350,920
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (8)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (12)
- TMAJK sro (2)
- WAG (10)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1899 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search