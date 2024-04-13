Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,1110 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,350,920

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
