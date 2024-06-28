2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (15) AU (29) XF (12) VF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (11)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (8)

Künker (6)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (2)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (9)

WAG (11)

Westfälische (1)