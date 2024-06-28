Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,1110 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,681,537
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
