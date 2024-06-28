Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,1110 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,681,537

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • WAG (11)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1900 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1900 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
