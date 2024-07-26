2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (22) AU (93) XF (93) VF (39) F (5) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (11) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) PF64 (3) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (7) NGC (14)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (3)

BAC (32)

Busso Peus (9)

Cayón (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (18)

Heritage (6)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (7)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Inasta (3)

Katz (8)

Künker (38)

Möller (1)

Montenegro (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numisor (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (12)

Rhenumis (7)

Russiancoin (6)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (28)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (18)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (5)

Wójcicki (2)

Zöttl (2)