Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,368,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
