Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,368,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (3)
  • BAC (32)
  • Busso Peus (9)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (13)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (18)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Inasta (3)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (38)
  • Möller (1)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (12)
  • Rhenumis (7)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (28)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (18)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 99 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 25, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search