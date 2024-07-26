Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,307,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 526 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
