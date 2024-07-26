Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,307,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 526 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

