Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,078,709

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1471 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1903 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

