2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1471 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (28) UNC (8) AU (11) XF (8) VF (9) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (9) CAMEO (7) Service NGC (10) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

Grün (12)

Heritage (5)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (7)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismatica Ferrarese (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (4)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (8)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wu-eL (1)

Zöttl (1)