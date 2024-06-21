Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,078,709
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1471 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (5)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (7)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (8)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1903 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search