2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,181,475
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1911 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
