Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,181,475

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1911 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

