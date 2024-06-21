2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

