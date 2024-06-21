2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,493,135
- Mintage PROOF 620
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.
For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
