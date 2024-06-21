Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,493,135
  • Mintage PROOF 620

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Roma Numismatics - December 21, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Rapp - November 15, 2023
Seller Rapp
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - October 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

