Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1662

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1662 AT
Reverse 2 Ducat 1662 AT
2 Ducat 1662 AT
Average price 39000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Ducat 1662 NG
Reverse 2 Ducat 1662 NG
2 Ducat 1662 NG
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1662 HDL Torun
Reverse 2 Ducat 1662 HDL Torun
2 Ducat 1662 HDL Torun
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1662 DL Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1662 DL Danzig
Ducat 1662 DL Danzig
Average price 6800 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse Ducat 1662 AT Portrait with Crown
Reverse Ducat 1662 AT Portrait with Crown
Ducat 1662 AT Portrait with Crown
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1662 AT
Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1662 AT
1/2 Ducat 1662 AT
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 4

Silver coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH Elbing
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH Elbing
Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH Elbing
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL Danzig
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 155
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL Torun
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL Torun
Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL Torun
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 173
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG Bust in a circle frame
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 207
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 GBA Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 GBA Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 GBA Bust in a circle frame
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 123
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 BGA Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 BGA Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 BGA Bust in a circle frame
Average price 830 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG Bust without circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG Bust without circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG Bust without circle frame
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT Bust without circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT Bust without circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT Bust without circle frame
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT Bust without circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT Bust without circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT Bust without circle frame
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Pultorak 1662 Inscription "60"
Reverse Pultorak 1662 Inscription "60"
Pultorak 1662 Inscription "60" Date on side
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Pultorak 1662 Inscription "60"
Reverse Pultorak 1662 Inscription "60"
Pultorak 1662 Inscription "60"
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 117

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig Gold
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 58000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
