Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1662 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2022.
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- GGN (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (7)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numimarket (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10397 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
13952 $
Price in auction currency 14500 EUR
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
