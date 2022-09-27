Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1662 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2022.

Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10397 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
13952 $
Price in auction currency 14500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1662 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

