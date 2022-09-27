Ducat 1662 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1662 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (3) XF (13) VF (6) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

GGN (3)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Künker (7)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (7)

Numimarket (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Spink (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)