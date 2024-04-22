Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 30 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 "Elbing" with mark NH. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9646 $
Price in auction currency 39000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3353 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
