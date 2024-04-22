Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 "Elbing" with mark NH. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (5) VF (7) VG (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)