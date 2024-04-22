Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 30 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 "Elbing" with mark NH. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9646 $
Price in auction currency 39000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3353 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction GGN - July 28, 1990
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction GGN - July 28, 1990
Seller GGN
Date July 28, 1990
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 NH "Elbing" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1662 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search