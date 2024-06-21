Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Lviv
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AC-PT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1253 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
