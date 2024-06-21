6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AC-PT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1253 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (2) XF (27) VF (21) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (9) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (19)

