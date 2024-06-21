Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AC-PT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1253 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numedux (10)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (14)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AC-PT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search