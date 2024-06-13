Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"". Date on side (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Date on side
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,08 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"". Date on side. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
