Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"". Date on side (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Date on side

Obverse Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" Date on side - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" Date on side - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,08 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"". Date on side. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

