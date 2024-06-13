Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"". Date on side (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"". Date on side. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (4) VF (10) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2)