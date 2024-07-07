Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

