6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Lviv
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

