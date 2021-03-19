Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1662 AT "Type 1654-1667" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1662 AT "Type 1654-1667" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1662 AT "Type 1654-1667" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 28,5 - 29,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1662 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Poland 2 Ducat 1662 AT at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 2 Ducat 1662 AT at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
51508 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1662 AT at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
27403 $
Price in auction currency 20000 GBP
Poland 2 Ducat 1662 AT at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 2 Ducat 1662 AT at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

