2 Ducat 1662 AT "Type 1654-1667" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 28,5 - 29,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1662 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.
Сondition
- Niemczyk (2)
- Spink (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
51508 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
27403 $
Price in auction currency 20000 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1662 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
