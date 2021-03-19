2 Ducat 1662 AT "Type 1654-1667" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1662 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Сondition XF (4) VF (1)