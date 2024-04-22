Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark NG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1252 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Tempus - April 19, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Tempus - April 19, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date April 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
