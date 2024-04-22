6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark NG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1252 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) VF (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) Service NGC (3)