6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark NG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1252 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
