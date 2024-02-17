Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,68 g
- Diameter 20 - 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1242 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1776 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
