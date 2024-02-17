Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,68 g
  • Diameter 20 - 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1242 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1776 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction GGN - May 13, 2006
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction GGN - May 13, 2006
Seller GGN
Date May 13, 2006
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1662 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search