1/2 Ducat 1662 AT "Type 1660-1662" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 1,74 g
- Diameter 16 - 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1/2 Ducat
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1662 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
18171 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
7540 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Ducat 1662 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
