Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Ducat 1662 AT "Type 1660-1662" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1662 AT "Type 1660-1662" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1662 AT "Type 1660-1662" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,74 g
  • Diameter 16 - 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1/2 Ducat
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1662 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Poland 1/2 Ducat 1662 AT at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1662 AT at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
18171 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1662 AT at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
7540 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1662 AT at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1662 AT at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1662 AT at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1662 AT at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Ducat 1662 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

