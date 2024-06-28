Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7394 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

