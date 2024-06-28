Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,08 g
- Diameter 18 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7394 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- DESA (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
- GGN (8)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (34)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numedux (8)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numision (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (9)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tempus (3)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search