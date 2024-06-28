Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,08 g
  • Diameter 18 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7394 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1662 "Inscription "60"" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

