6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust without circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2239 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (9) VF (18) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Janas (1)

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (11)