6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust without circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2239 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
