Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust without circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2239 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust without circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

