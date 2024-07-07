Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark GBA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2020.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
67 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

