Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Lviv
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark GBA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (6)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- GGN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (15)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Monety i Medale (2)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numedux (9)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (12)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (10)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Tempus (4)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Wójcicki (9)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search