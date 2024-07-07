Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 25 - 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
