Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 25 - 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

