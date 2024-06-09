Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 BGA "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark BGA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 BGA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN

