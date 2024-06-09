Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 BGA "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Lviv
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark BGA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numisbalt (1)
- WCN (1)
