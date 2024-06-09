6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 BGA "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark BGA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)