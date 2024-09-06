Ducat 1662 AT "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1662 "Portrait with Crown" with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2311 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

