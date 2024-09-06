Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1662 AT "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1662 AT "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1662 AT "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Triton

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1662 "Portrait with Crown" with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2311 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Poland Ducat 1662 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1662 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Poland Ducat 1662 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1662 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1662 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1662 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1662 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search