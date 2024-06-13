Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • GGN (21)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (24)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (9)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (11)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (55)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

