Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
