6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 23 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust without circle frame" with mark NG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
