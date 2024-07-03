6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust without circle frame" with mark NG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

