Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 23 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust without circle frame" with mark NG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Monety i Medale (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust without circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

