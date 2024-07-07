Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 25 - 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust without circle frame" with mark TT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (8)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (6)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numision (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (12)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust without circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1662 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search