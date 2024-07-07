6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 TT "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1662 "Bust without circle frame" with mark TT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

