Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT "Type 1661-1665" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT "Type 1661-1665" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT "Type 1661-1665" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,68 g
  • Diameter 20 - 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,750. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

