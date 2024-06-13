Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 AT "Type 1661-1665" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,68 g
- Diameter 20 - 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1662 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,750. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
