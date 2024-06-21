Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1662
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1361 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
