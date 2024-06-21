Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1662
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1361 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 DL "Danzig" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1662 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

