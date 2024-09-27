Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1591

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Average price 220000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1591 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1591 Danzig
Ducat 1591 Danzig
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 61000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ducat 1591 Lithuania
Reverse Ducat 1591 Lithuania
Ducat 1591 Lithuania
Average price 84000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF Olkusz Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF Olkusz Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF Olkusz Mint
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF Olkusz Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF Olkusz Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF Olkusz Mint Portrait in frame
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF Poznań Mint
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 346
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 Riga
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 Riga
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 Riga
Average price 55 $
Sales
6 358
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 Lithuania
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 90
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF Poznań Mint
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF Olkusz Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF Olkusz Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF Olkusz Mint
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1591 Riga
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) 1591 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint Antique falsification
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1591
Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1591
Ternar (trzeciak) 1591
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar 1591 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1591 Danzig
Denar 1591 Danzig
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Denar 1591 CWF
Reverse Denar 1591 CWF
Denar 1591 CWF
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 6
