Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1591
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

