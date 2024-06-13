Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1591
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
