3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

