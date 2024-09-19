Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1591
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387654 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 195. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
