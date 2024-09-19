Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387654 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 195. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition VG (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)