Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1591
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387654 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 195. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

