Ducat 1591 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1591 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1344 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

