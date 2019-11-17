Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1591 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1591 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1591 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1591
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1591 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1344 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Poland Ducat 1591 "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
16967 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
Poland Ducat 1591 "Danzig" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 17, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
10336 $
Price in auction currency 9350 EUR
Poland Ducat 1591 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1591 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1591 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

