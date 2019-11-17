Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1591 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1591
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1591 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1344 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
16967 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
10336 $
Price in auction currency 9350 EUR
Where to sell?
