Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1591 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1591 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1591 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1591
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1591 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Poland Denar 1591 "Danzig" at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1591 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

