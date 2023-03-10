Denar 1591 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1591 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (5) VF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU50 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)