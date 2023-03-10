Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1591 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1591
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1591 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price

