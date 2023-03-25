Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place April 30, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)