Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1591
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place April 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
