Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1591
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place April 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

