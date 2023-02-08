Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1591
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1591 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search