Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1591
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1591 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search