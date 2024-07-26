Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 20, 2018.
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
