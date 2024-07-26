3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (58) AU (33) XF (168) VF (69) No grade (29) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (18) MS61 (6) AU58 (7) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (30) PCGS (15) ННР (1) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Auctiones (1)

Bereska (4)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (15)

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (8)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (6)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

Janas (2)

JMPG (3)

Karamitsos (1)

Karbownik (2)

Katz (7)

Künker (11)

Macho & Chlapovič (2)

Marciniak (30)

Naumann (2)

Niemczyk (47)

Numedux (16)

Numimarket (8)

NUMIS Klitończyk (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (28)

PDA & PGN (3)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)

Provenance Auctions (2)

Rauch (5)

Rzeszowski DA (31)

Schulman (2)

Solidus Numismatik (5)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (25)

Tempus (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (35)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (19)

Wu-eL (1)