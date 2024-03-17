Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

