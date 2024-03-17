Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,57 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1591
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1467 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
605 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

