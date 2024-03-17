Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,57 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1591
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1467 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
605 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1591 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search