Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1591
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (346)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (9)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • GGN (6)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Janas (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (2)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (50)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (54)
  • Numedux (10)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • PDA & PGN (4)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (42)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stary Sklep (15)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (45)
  • WDA - MiM (11)
  • Wójcicki (25)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
