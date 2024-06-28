Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1591
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (346)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
