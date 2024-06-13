Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1591
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place November 5, 2011.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
