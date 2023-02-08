3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint". Portrait in frame (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. Portrait in frame. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3086 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)