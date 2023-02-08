Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint". Portrait in frame (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Portrait in frame

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" Portrait in frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" Portrait in frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1591
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. Portrait in frame. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3086 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4066 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Naumann - October 5, 2014
Seller Naumann
Date October 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

