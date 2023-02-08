Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 IF "Olkusz Mint". Portrait in frame (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Portrait in frame
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1591
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1591 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. Portrait in frame. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3086 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
